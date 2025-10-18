Virgin Atlantic selects Boeing to enable high-speed, streaming quality Wi-Fi across 787 fleet

Boeing and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to implement connectivity modifications across Virgin Atlantic’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The upgrades will enhance onboard internet service, bringing high-speed, streaming-quality Wi-Fi to passengers.

“Partnering with Boeing to bring Starlink’s next-generation connectivity to our 787 fleet is another important step in creating a ‘home away from home’ experience for every customer,” said Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic. “Together, we’re transforming how our customers stay connected in the skies - with low latency, super high speed Wi-Fi, better than what most customers experience on the ground to make flying on Virgin Atlantic even more of a joy.”

As part of the modifications, Boeing will install a new antenna fairing designed to accommodate Electronically Steered Phased Array (ESA) antennas. Together with an ESA, the fairing, called the Boeing Aerodynamic Shroud, supports Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and multi-orbit connectivity.

“We’re witnessing rapid advances in satellite and antenna technology, and we’re proud to provide our OEM-backed engineering expertise and hardware that will enable Virgin Atlantic to bring faster, more reliable connectivity to their 787 Dreamliner fleet,” said Doug Backhus, vice president of Cabin, Modifications and Maintenance for Boeing Global Services.