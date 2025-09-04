Boeing and WestJet Announce the Airline’s Largest-Ever Order for 67 Airplanes

Boeing and WestJet today announced the Canadian airline is buying 67 more Boeing jets, bringing its firm order book to 123 airplanes as the carrier plans to expand its fleet and domestic and international networks.

WestJet’s order, which was listed as unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website in June, includes:

60 737-10 jets and options for 25 more

Seven 787-9 jets and options for four more

“With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has the largest order book of any airline in Canada, and will double our fleet of Dreamliners, underpinning our growth plans and our commitment to affordable travel options for Canadians and exciting career paths for our people,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet chief executive officer. “These highly efficient and comfortable aircraft are critical to the growth and renewal of our fleet and will also significantly improve our fuel consumption.”

WestJet began operations in 1996 with three Boeing 737 aircraft. Today, the airline flies nearly 150 Boeing 737s allowing them to comfortably and affordably connect Canada. WestJet operates both the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX on its long-haul routes and with this order, the carrier will add to its fleet of seven 787-9s that connect Canadians with destinations across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“We are honored that WestJet has once again placed its trust in Boeing with a major investment that builds on our three decades of partnership and solidifies their fleet for the decades ahead,” said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We look forward to supporting WestJet’s exciting growth as they leverage the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner to serve even more passengers with great efficiency and comfort.”

WestJet’s fleet is among the youngest of established North American carriers with an average age of approximately 10 years. This deal brings WestJet’s 737-10 orderbook to 107 airplanes, allowing the carrier to benefit from operational commonality while serving more passengers with the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane. The 787 Dreamliner prioritizes passenger comfort and operates more efficiently, bringing guests more affordable travel options.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.