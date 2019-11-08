Dubai Air Show 2019: Air Peace expands Embraer E195-E2 order

Embraer has confirmed that Air Peace has signed a contract for three additional E195-E2s, confirming purchase rights from the original contract, signed in April this year.

The deal was signed today at the Dubai Air Show.

These new E195-E2s will be included in Embraer’s fourth-quarter backlog and have a value of US$212.6 million, based on Embraer’s current list prices.

Air Peace is Nigeria and West Africa’s largest airline.

Set to be the first E-Jets E2 operator in Africa, Air Peace’s firm order, announced in April, is now for 13 E195-E2s with 17 purchase rights for the same model.

The first delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

“The E195-E2 is the perfect aircraft to expand our operations in Africa and this new order is a further confirmation of our ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative which we shall continue to execute,” said Air Peace chief executive, Allen Onyema.

He added: “We are receiving impressive data about the aircraft’s economics now that is in revenue service, and this was a driver to place this new firm order with Embraer.

“We look forward to receiving our first aircraft, which will enhance connectivity in Nigeria and the African region, while feeding long-haul flights from our Lagos hub.”

Air Peace subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper, started operating six ERJ145 jets last year on short thin routes.

Air Peace’s E195-E2s will be configured in a comfortable dual class arrangement with 124 seats.

The airline operates more than 20 local, regional, and international routes and has strategic plans to expand those routes.