Ryanair waives flight change fees until March

Ryanair will not charge any customer who books a flight before the end of March any fee to later change the details of the departure.

The low-cost carrier is also allowing up to two booking date moves before the end of October.

In light of ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions, Ryanair said it was giving customers greater peace of mind when booking their Easter and summer holidays.

The carrier said it believes air travel will re-open following the successful roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines in the UK, Denmark and many other EU states.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “If your plans change, so can your booking.

“To provide as much flexibility and confidence as possible for Ryanair customers, we have extended our zero flight change fee for all bookings made in January, February and March.”