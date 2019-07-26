Deer to take helm at Fred. Olsen in September

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has appointed Peter Deer as its new managing director.

Deer, who will take up the role at the start of September, will take over from Mike Rodwell, who will be retiring from Fred. Olsen after over 30 years with the company.

Based at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ head office in Ipswich, Suffolk, Deer will take overall responsibility for overseeing and managing the operation, which covers over 220 staff in Ipswich and over 2,000 crew members across the Fred. Olsen fleet of four ocean cruise ships.

He joined Fred. Olsen in 1993, as an accountant.

Deer went on to become chief accountant, before taking up a role as financial director of a Kent-based fruit shipping business in 1998.

He returned to Fred. Olsen in 2004, this time as commercial director.

Speaking of his new role, Deer said: “We have a first-class team, both ashore and afloat, dedicated to providing fabulous holidays, and I am proud to be leading the Fred. Olsen journey.

“The UK cruise market will continue to grow, as many more people try ‘taster’ cruises for the first time and realise that cruising offers a diverse range of experiences.

“Fred. Olsen’s friendly, more intimate ships are all about delivering memorable holidays and getting to know our customers by name.”

Deer lives near Woodbridge, in Suffolk, with his wife, two children and two Labradors.

A replacement for Fred. Olsen’s commercial director position is being sought.

Fred. Olsen Junior, chairman of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are a proud, family-run company that offers a cruise experience like no other, and I am very pleased that

Peter Deer will be taking the helm from Mike Rodwell, to continue his legacy and lead our brand.

“Peter has a breadth of knowledge and expertise in the travel and cruise industries, and I look forward to working with him in his new role to take the business to the next level.”