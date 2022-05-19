David Blaine announces first-ever Las Vegas residency

Magician, extreme illusionist, and stunt artist, David Blaine, is taking his mind-blowing talent to Las Vegas with his first-ever residency, DAVID BLAINE LIVE, exclusively at Resorts World Theatre. Known for his awe-inspiring magic tricks and death-defying stunts, Blaine will continue to push the limits and attempt unthinkable feats in the newest theatre on the Las Vegas Strip beginning September 30, 2022.

“The room is so intimate,” said Blaine. “Resorts World Theatre has sparked my imagination and I am so excited to create something unique in magic.”

“Seeing the greatest magician in the world in the newest, state-of-the-art theatre in Las Vegas will be a show unlike anything this city has ever seen before,” says Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents, Las Vegas. “Combining forces will make for a truly spectacular production, and we can’t wait for live audiences to be blown away.”

The first six show dates going on sale to the public on Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. PT are:

September 30 / October 1

October 28 / October 29

December 16 / December 17