Gold Coast to host Australian Tourism Exchange 2023

The 43rd edition of Australia’s premier tourism event, Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE), will be held on the Gold Coast at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2023.

At the conclusion of the ATE22 Live event in Sydney, Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison confirmed next year’s ATE would be held on the Gold Coast, in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ).

“We look forward to working closely with TEQ to deliver ATE23 on the Gold Coast next year and provide operators with another chance to network and do business with key players around the world,” Ms Harrison said.

“Trade events like ATE are more important than ever for connecting Australian tourism suppliers with international travel wholesalers and retailers to help support the industry’s recovery from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The long-term benefits from ATE are substantial – the relationships and future business it establishes can grow Australia’s tourism industry by up to $100 billion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this year’s ATE in Sydney we were able to welcome back international buyers and sellers for the first time since the pandemic began, and it was an enormous success with around 1,100 buyers and sellers attending the in-person event.”

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Gold Coast was one of Australia’s premier conference and holiday destinations.

“The Gold Coast is the perfect destination to remind international travel buyers of the unique, world-class tourism experiences Queensland and Australia have to offer,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Creating and maintaining strong connections with key overseas tourism decision makers is critical to rebuilding Australia’s international visitor industry.

“The Gold Coast knows how to stage a first-class event, putting the southern hemisphere’s largest international travel event in a safe pair of hands for 2023.”

ATE, which is Australia’s largest travel trade event, is delivered by Tourism Australia to provide tourism operators around the country with the opportunity to meet and do business with international buyers from around the world.

ATE Live was held at ICC Sydney from 15 to 18 May and attracted around 550 international buyers and 550 Australia sellers. ATE Online will run from 24 to 26 May to connect those unable to make it to the live event.