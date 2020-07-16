Czech Republic reopens borders to UK travellers

The Czech Republic has officially reopened its borders to British tourists with new guidelines in place to protect health and safety of all visitors.

Since the July 4th, the Czech Republic has been declared exempt from the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all non-essential international travel.

This is based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks.

The Czech tourism board is now slowly starting to open-up and welcome visitors from all over the world, with both easyJet and Ryanair resuming direct flights between the two countries.

Katarina Hobbs, head of CzechTourism UK & Ireland, stated: “We are really excited about the fact that Czech Republic borders are now open to the British tourists and that our country also got on to the list of air bridges too.

“It’s been a long few months since this terrible pandemic.

“Now we are ready to welcome tourists back again.”

To protect the health and safety of all tourists, the Czech government requires face masks to be worn, guests to maintain their distance and to pay by card where possible.

In addition to this, the Czech Association of Hotels and Restaurants have announced a ‘Stay Safe’ program, encouraging widespread hygiene-standard compliance under a united label.

To be part of this program, businesses must adhere to the principles of the project and the controls performed by guests themselves.