Four more cities to join Emirates network

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Tehran from tomorrow.

Guangzhou in China will follow from July 25th, while Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa (August 1st), and Oslo (August 4th) are the next in line.

The new routes will take the airline’s passenger network to 62 destinations in August, offering customers around the world more convenient connections to Dubai, and via Dubai.

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Customers from across Emirates’ network can now to travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities.