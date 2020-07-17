United Airlines launches touchless check-in at Heathrow

United Airlines has introduced one of the first touchless check-in experience of any airline at London Heathrow Airport, allowing customers to check-in without touching the check-in kiosk, even if they are checking luggage.

The touchless check-in journey begins on the United app, where customers can check in for their flight, add bags and pay any applicable fees.

At the airport, customers can use the kiosks to scan their boarding passes from their mobile device or printed copy and any luggage tags associated with the reservation will print immediately.

The introduction of this technology is just one element of the United CleanPlus initiative, a commitment to putting health and safety at the forefront of the entire customer experience.

United customers at London Heathrow can also self-scan their boarding passes at gate readers and are supplied with an individually wrapped hand sanitiser wipe as they board the aircraft.

“Safety is of the utmost importance at United and we are proud to be the first airline to introduce touchless check-in technology at London Heathrow Airport,” said United UK director of operations, Arvind Garcha.

“We continue to deliver industry-leading cleanliness to ensure our customers and employees feel safe on our aircraft and remain dedicated to delivering the United CleanPlus commitment.”

United consulted with experts at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio to provide guidance on the airline’s policies and procedures – from mandatory face coverings, to touchless kiosk technology for baggage check-in – to ensure they meet or exceed industry standards.

United has also introduced electrostatic spraying on all aircraft before departure from London Heathrow. Electrostatic sprayers enable efficient coverage of all surfaces of an aircraft, including overhead bins, seats, tray tables, screens, window shades and air vents, for enhanced cabin sanitation.

By establishing collaborations, including the Cleveland Clinic, United customers can travel with more confidence knowing that the airline’s protocols have been informed by trusted experts.