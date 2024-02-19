Emirates Celebrates Milestone: Three Million Passengers on Prague-Dubai Route

Emirates, the largest international airline, has achieved a remarkable milestone in its operations in the Czech Republic, having carried three million passengers between Prague and Dubai from 2010 and to date. The airline’s three millionth passenger is a loyal customer who had flown with Emirates regularly over the years.

The milestone traveller had booked Economy class tickets for his trip with his partner from Prague to Sydney via Emirates’ Dubai hub for Valentine’s Day, and were both surprised at the Václav Havel Airport Prague (PRG) on the departure day with a complimentary upgrade to Business Class for their entire journey, in addition to iconic gifts from Emirates’ official store and exclusive vouchers for various products and services.

“As an internationally renowned airline with a global network of over 140 destinations, Emirates has played a crucial role in facilitating air connectivity for Czech travellers with young and modern fleet, and by offering award-winning products and industry-leading services. We’re very proud to reach a new milestone in our operations in the Czech Republic by carrying three million passengers in the 14 years we’ve been operating to Prague, demonstrating the popularity of the Emirates brand and our customers’ loyalty. In a true Emirates hospitality and keeping our fly better promise, we wanted to make the flying experience for our three millionth passenger even more special, explains Bořivoj Trejbal, Czech Republic Country Manager at Emirates.

“Congratulations to Emirates for carrying milestone three million passengers on the Prague-Dubai route. For nearly 14 years, Czech travellers have enjoyed Emirates’ excellent service, not only on journeys to Dubai, but also on connecting flights to other destinations across its extensive global network. We wish Emirates many satisfied customers on its flights to Dubai and beyond in the years to come.” said Jaroslav Filip, Director of Air Commerce at Prague Airport.

Emirates’ operations in the Czech Republic

Emirates launched services to Prague in 2010 and currently operates a daily flight between Prague and Dubai with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates’ flight EK139 departs Prague at 905hrs and arrives in Dubai at 1255hrs. The return flight EK140 departs Prague at 1545hrs and arrives in Dubai at 2330hrs. All times are local.

Over the decades, Emirates has been supporting the growing travel demand for Czech customers to global destinations beyond Dubai, including popular Indian Ocean destinations such as Mauritius, the Maldives, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka. The airline also facilitates convenient connectivity to Vietnam, a popular destination among the Czech-Vietnamese community, providing connections to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city. Other tourist hotspots for Emirates passengers flying from Prague include Bali, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, Tokyo in Japan, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Once on-board, passengers will enjoy the warm hospitality of Emirates’ multinational crew from over 160 nationalities, regionally gourmet cuisine, and an award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, offering up to 6,500 channels of the best movies, TV shows, podcasts and more, including original Czech content and Hollywood movies with subtitles in Czech language.