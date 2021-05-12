CWT shakes up senior leadership team

CWT has appointed Courtney Mattson to the role of acting chief financial officer.

She will also become a member of the executive leadership team.

Immediately prior to this she was global treasurer and deputy chief financial officer.

At the same time, Patrick Andersen has been appointed president and chief commercial officer, while Niklas Andreen has taken up the role of chief operating officer.

The changes follow the appointment of Michelle McKinney Frymire as chief executive of the company earlier this month.

“We have an incredibly talented leadership team globally, and I am delighted that this continues to be reflected in these appointments,” said Frymire.

“We remain committed to our proven growth strategy, focused on our industry-defining, successful business-to-business approach, which we believe is a true differentiator in business travel management.

“Courtney, Patrick, and Niklas are all key partners in that journey along with the balance of our executive leadership team.”

Mattson joined CWT as treasurer in November 2018, from Mosaic, a public company based in Minneapolis, where as treasurer she was responsible for the company’s capital markets, insurance and treasury operations functions.