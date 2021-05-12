British Airways adds new European summer flights

Following the announcement that Britons are likely to be able to get a summer holiday this year after all, British Airways has added new services to holiday destinations for June and July onwards.

The carrier said the new services are in response to overwhelming interest from its customers on its website.

The 26 additional weekly frequencies will include destinations across Greece, the Canary Islands and Turkey to popular holiday hot spots including Corfu, Kos, Paphos, Rhodes, Lanzarote, Tenerife and Bodrum.

The newly established British Airways flights to Greece and the Canary Islands will be available to book from this week for travel between June 21st and September 5th.

Bodrum in Turkey will also be available to fly to from July 18th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey, however, is currently on the red list for travellers from England, meaning ten days of mandator hotel quarantine for all returning visitors.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways, director of networks and alliances, said: “It’s clear Britons are hoping that their favourite destinations will be open by the time summer comes.

“We want to provide them with access to book seats to the places they love to help them get away, and trust that if they can’t travel, we will be there for them with incredible flexibility to make changes to their bookings.”

British Airways is currently flying to 27 short-haul destinations, including 112 holiday hotspots for the peak of the summer period.