ABTA survey reveals continued confidence in travel professionals

New research from ABTA reinforces an ongoing trend seen throughout the pandemic for people seeking the security and reassurance of booking a package holiday with a travel professional.

The research, conducted at the beginning of July, shows holidaymakers are 25 per cent more likely to book a holiday with a travel professional now than before the pandemic, with half citing the security of a package holiday as their main reason.

This was followed by trusting travel companies to look after them (48 per cent), and the travel professional’s up-to-date advice (42 per cent).

The findings also show that consumer confidence in and awareness of the ABTA brand remains consistent with pre-pandemic levels, with almost three-quarters of respondents associating the brand most strongly with reassuring (74 per cent), experts (74 per cent), confidence (73 per cent) and safe (73 per cent).

ABTA remains the most recognised travel association among those surveyed, with 77 per cent of people saying they had heard of the organisation.

To support the restart of international travel and encourage bookings with an ABTA member, ABTA is promoting its Book with Confidence tips on social media over the summer and continuing to help holidaymakers feel informed, reassured, confident and excited to book an overseas holiday this year via its ongoing #ReadySteadyTravel campaign.

Recent activities include videos inspiring people to book holidays to green and amber list countries, advice on testing for travel and blogs on travel to green and amber list countries.

ABTA is also regularly updating the essential information and guidance on travelling during the pandemic in the #ReadySteadyTravel hub here.

ABTA Members are encouraged to share the latest advice and travel inspiration content with their customers by downloading the campaign assets and suggested social media posts from the marketing toolkit in the MemberZone.

Shelly Beresford, head of brand and marketing at ABTA, said: “People continue to recognise the huge benefits that come with booking their holidays through an ABTA travel professional, with the ABTA brand remaining as highly regarded as ever.

“We know there is huge pent-up demand for overseas holidays after so many months of restrictions, but that there is also a lot of information that people to know and understand before they travel, so we’re making sure that the #ReadySteadyTravel campaign keeps holidaymakers informed about the changes that will affect their travel plans, reassured about the prospect of taking an overseas holiday and excited to book their well-deserved break with an ABTA member.”