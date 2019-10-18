Crawley appointed chief commercial officer with American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel has announced that Andrew Crawley will join the company as chief commercial officer on April 1st.

He will be based in London.

Crawley is currently chairman and chief executive of the Avios Group, the loyalty company owned by International Airlines Group, and a member of the IAG management committee.

Paul Abbott, chief executive, American Express Global Business Travel, said: “Drew is ideally placed to lead our commercial organisation on the next phase of its journey.

“He is a dynamic leader with a deep knowledge of the global travel sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Drew has broad commercial, marketing and digital experience, and a proven track record of driving innovation and change.”

Crawley’s previous roles include chief executive of IAG Cargo and chief commercial officer of British Airways.

He was also an executive board member at the flag-carrier, and has chaired the boards of BA Holidays and OpenSkies, the wholly-owned French airline subsidiary of British Airways.

As Crawley joins, American Express Global Business Travel president, Philippe Chereque, will leave on March 31st to join Certares, the travel industry investment firm led by American Express Global Business Travel executive board chairman, Greg O’Hara.

Certares leads a private equity group that holds a 50 per cent stake in American Express Global Business Travel.

Abbott said: “American Express Global Business Travel owes Philippe a debt of gratitude.

“When he joined American Express Global Business Travel in 2014, he brought an unparalleled knowledge of business travel and technology.

“His charisma and infectious passion inspired people at all levels of the business.

“I am delighted that Philippe will retain a close connection with American Express Global Business Travel in his new role with Certares.”