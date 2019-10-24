The Manor by JA to join Dubai skyline in January

JA Resorts & Hotels will open The Manor by JA next month.

Located in Al Furjan, Dubai, the 247-key property will focus on the corporate segment with competitive rates and contemporary design.

A new addition to the skyline of Dubai, the Jebel Ali adjacent property is in a prime location for Expo 2020 visitors and corporate guests who wish to be close to the JAFZA business district, Al Maktoum airport and the hub of Dubai South.

The new four-star hotel is also minutes from Ibn Battuta Mall, a nearby metro station and Dubai Production City.

The sleek interiors epitomize contemporary design with industrial touches and practical features softened by modern shapes and cool blue and grey hues.

Each bedroom is equipped with a slimline workstation, comfortable queen size bed, practical seating area, coffee station and a sleek industrial bathroom.

Room categories include 28 square metre layouts entitled Simplicity, Clarity and Priority - each one denoting a business and productivity term.

There is also a 180 square metre suite on the first floor, an equipped gym and a rooftop pool.

Owner Hanif Hassan Al Qassim named the property The Manor by JA as a nod to its notable façade architectural structure, nostalgic of a classic country house.

Food and beverage outlets are yet to be announced, but the management have indicated these outlets will be geared towards popular and elevated convenience dining.

Murad Ahmed, an Emirati national, has been named as the new general manager.

Earlier in the year, JA Resorts & Hotels revealed plans to expand the portfolio of eight distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, with the addition of two luxury lodges in Africa and a new brand, Big Bed by JA, with up to 30 hotels envisioned in China.

In a current stage of transformation, the homegrown company is focused on employing brand legacy and experience in the market to take the company to new heights; improving the existing product and proactively look for opportunities to expand.

Of the new management agreement, Anthony Ross, chief executive of JA Resorts & Hotels, said: “There are many advantages to working with a smaller hospitality company, including the unique set of values and structure we present to owners.

“One of the major advantages is the speed at which smaller operators can make decisions, react and get things done. While the big players are hindered by complex hierarchies, prolonged processes and lack of direct contact with owners, JA Resorts & Hotels is the opposite; agile and responsive, and thoroughly connected to owners.”