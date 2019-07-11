Como Parrot Cay completes renovations ahead of winter season

Como Hotels & Resorts has completed the latest additions to Como Parrot Cay, the private island resort in Turks & Caicos.

The resort – which is also the location of some of the Caribbean’s finest private estate homes – underwent a number of renovations over the summer months, ahead of the reopening for the winter season.

Work has included the addition of two new two-bedroom beach villas and a new adults only pool, as well as three one-bedroom beach villas being extended into family beach houses.

The two new two-bedroom beach villas, located next to the two existing, boast direct access to the island’s mile-long white powder beach, as well as a secluded location among lush vegetation and sand dunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the resort’s one-bedroom beach villas have also been transformed into family beach houses offering an additional bedroom and a shower room, ideal for smaller families looking for private accommodation on the beach.

The design of these new villas will be in keeping with the rest of the resort and Como brand.

Using light woods and materials as well as locally sourced products with a modern style.

Located next to the Como Beach Club, a new adults only 25-metre-long pool has been built, offering those who use it access to the Beach Club food and drinks menu and pool service.

The Como Beach Club which opened in 2018 is a laid-back beach bar by day, coming alive at night with mixologist specialists and Caribbean-inspired music.