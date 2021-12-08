Como Laucala Island unveiled in Fiji

Como Hotels & Resorts has unveiled Como Laucala Island, a new private escape in the South Pacific.

The property offers unspoiled wilderness surrounded by turquoise-blue sea and white sandy beaches.

At the heart of the island are tropical rainforests, volcanic mountains, blue lagoons, mangroves and coconut groves, fostering a unique habitat that is waiting to be explored.

Como Laucala Island will offer guests the perfect island escape in a unique and carefully protected ecosystem.

This is a resort where space is luxury: 25 residences, each with their own Como butler, spread out on private beaches, above lagoons, atop hills and mountains.

With its private airstrip accessed by a 45-minute private air charter from the country’s Nadi International Airport, this exclusive sanctuary will provide unparalleled levels of luxury living in 25 standalone residences located on the northern shore of the island.

The carefully designed spaces are at one with nature and surprise with individual features and views out across the Pacific.

To minimise its impact on the environment and in line with a farm-to-table philosophy, the island’s five dining options receive fresh produce from the resort’s 240-acre farm, cultivating a wide range of organic crops and livestock including chickens, quail and wagyu cattle.

Fresh seafood supplies are sourced exclusively from local fishermen, contributing to the island’s commitment to sustainability.

Menus include Como Shambhala options, which are high in flavour, nutrition and low in fats and refined sugars.