airBaltic to launch Manchester-Riga connection in March

Latvian airline airBaltic will launch scheduled flights between Manchester and Riga, capital of Latvia on March 29th.

The new route will offer convenient connections to passengers travelling from Manchester to the Latvian capital and over 70 destinations served from Riga to Scandinavia, Russia, the Middle East and Europe.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic: “Riga is a dynamic city and a key business centre of the Baltic states and has a lot to offer to both business and leisure travellers.

“It is also a very convenient transfer point with excellent connections within our wide route network.

“Our passengers will be able to travel to both cities for very attractive prices in the economy or our full-service business class on the new and comfortable Airbus A220-300 aircraft.”

Direct flights between Manchester and Riga will take place four times weekly.

Stephen Turner, commercial director at Manchester Airport, said: “It’s great to see airBaltic come to Manchester Airport with flights to Riga.

“It is already a very popular destination, so it is great to see the Latvian flag carrier come onto the route too, giving additional choice and flexibility for the 22 million people in our vast catchment area.

“The airBaltic route will not only enable to enjoy the delights Riga has to offer but also massively open up Eastern Europe and Russia to our passengers, which will benefit business and leisure travellers alike.”