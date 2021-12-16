Goh takes leadership role with Como Hotels

Singapore-based luxury hospitality brand Como Hotels & Resorts has confirmed the appointment of Doris Goh as vice president, commercial.

In her new role, Goh will be responsible for driving and managing the overall commercial components of Como, bringing the sales and marketing function together in an exciting new chapter for the brand.

Having celebrated 30 years in hospitality this year, Como announced an expansion of its portfolio with Como Le Montrachet in Burgundy, and Como Laucala Island in Fiji – the newest addition to its private island collection, opening this month.

With an illustrious career spanning more than 25 years in the hospitality industry, Goh is one of the noted pioneers and thought leaders in luxury and responsible tourism.

A Singapore native, she is known for having spearheaded the sales, marketing and digital innovations at Alila and joins Como Hotels & Resorts from her most recent role at Asia Land & Sea, a start-up driving sustainable tourism development.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a passion for sustainability and regenerative travel, Goh is a well-respected strategist and thought leader, having spoken at sales and digital marketing forums and luxury travel events around the world.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Como Hotels & Resorts at such a pivotal time for the brand, as it enters its thirtieth anniversary year and celebrates the opening of two new properties,” said Goh.

“I look forward to sharing my expertise and passion for travel and sustainability with Como, to help further its reach as one of the world’s leading luxury hospitality brands.”