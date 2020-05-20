Fox Communications picks up Como Hotels account in UK

Fox Communications has been appointed as the UK public relations representatives for leading luxury hotel group Como Hotels & Resorts.

The travel and lifestyle PR agency replaces Riva Global.

With an enviable portfolio of properties spanning destinations such as Bhutan, Indonesia, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom, Fox has been tasked with raising awareness around the company.

Work will focus on the Como Hotels & Resorts brand, as well as its esteemed wellness concept, Como Shambhala.

Leading the way in the experiential travel, Como Hotels & Resorts is committed to creating extraordinary journeys through personalised service, a dedication to holistic wellness and award-winning cuisine.

Distinctly designed, each hotel draws inspiration from its compelling locality while reflecting Como’s core ethos – authenticity, passion, creativity and style.

Lysbeth Fox, owner and managing director of Fox Communications, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with such a passionate, creative and game-changing group of hotels, bringing together our expertise in luxury travel and wellbeing.

“It’s kudos to our team to have started working with Como during these testing times, and we look forward to building upon their tremendous success and continued global growth.”