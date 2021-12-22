The Tasman takes Luxury Collection into Australia

Marriott has announced the opening of the Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart, marking the debut of the Luxury Collection brand in Australia.

The Tasman showcases Hobart, a destination steeped in rich history and Australia’s second oldest city.

Located on the island state of Tasmania, Hobart is renowned for its epicurean culture, vibrant art scene, and breath-taking natural surroundings.

Centrally located within the restored heritage area of Parliament Square overlooking Hobart’s historic waterfront, the Tasman is just steps away from the famous Salamanca Markets, St. David’s Park and the historic Sullivan’s Cove.

“Hobart is a truly captivating and dynamic city, allowing a seamless fit for the Luxury Collection, known for creating experiences for global explorers in some of the world’s most enchanting destinations,” said Philipp Weghmann, vice president and global brand leader of the Luxury Collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Tasman will offer our guests a transformative journey, drawing on the incredible history, evocative contemporary culture, and awe-inspiring natural wonders of one of the most intriguing and farthest corners of the globe.”

The Tasman is an elegant heritage reconstruction of former state government offices that brings together three eras of design: Georgian, Art Deco, and contemporary.

The one-of-a-kind design direction of the Tasman was realised by award-winning Australian architects Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp and acclaimed Australian interior design firm Joseph Pang Design Consultants.

The hotel marries contemporary design with the historical legacy of the site, which contains buildings spanning 180 years.

The Tasman offers 152 guest rooms and suites carefully conceived to showcase the captivating architectural narrative of the property.

The Heritage Building offers rooms that blend history with modern craftsmanship and design, featuring convict-hewn sandstone details, restored gas fireplaces and marble bathrooms.

The St. David’s Park Suite, overlooking the park, is the jewel of the Georgian era building with its restored original fireplace and handcrafted Tasmanian blackwood timber bath.

The hotel’s Art Deco rooms date back to 1937 and showcase a modern, pared-back interpretation of this iconic style expressed through thoughtful design details, including Tasmanian native sassafras timber-inlaid ceilings.

The striking Pavilion Building overlooks Sullivan’s Cove and the ocean beyond, and it houses the hotel’s contemporary-designer rooms.