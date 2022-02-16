Industry heavyweights prepare for Global Tourism Resilience Day

The first Global Tourism Resilience Day will be launched at Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow by Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica minister of tourism and co-chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).

The event is scheduled to coincide with the Jamaica national day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual day will showcase the need for the travel industry to focus on preparedness, crisis management, recovery and on-going resilience.

To mark the launch of the first Global Tourism Resilience Day, GTRCMC has partnered with the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council and the International Tourism Investment Corporation to organise an in-depth forum on resilience at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai from 13:00-19:00.

At the forum, high-level international and regional speakers will share ideas on investment that leads to resilience, including Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica; Uhuru Kenyatta, president of Kenya; Reyes Morato, minister of industry, trade and tourism in Spain; Nayef Al Fayez, minister of tourism and antiquities, Jordan; Adam Stewart, executive chairman, Sandals Resorts International; Julia Simpson, chief executive of the World Travel & Tourism Council; and Liz Ortiguera, chief executive of the Pacific Asia Travel Association.