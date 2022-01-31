Emirates rebuilds Africa network with five returning routes

Emirates has confirmed it will resume passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries.

The restoration of services will include Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; as well as Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Customers flying in and out of Emirates’ African gateways can safely connect to Dubai and to an array of onwards connections to Europe, Middle East, the Americas, west Asia and Australasia.

Flights between Dubai and South Africa will operate to and from Johannesburg, on a double daily basis, from February 1st.

Flights to and from Cape Town and Durban will operate daily from tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates is also operating ten weekly flights to Nairobi, while flights to Addis Ababa will operate daily.

The carrier will also operate to Dar Es Salaam, with five flights a week.

Emirates will operate to Harare with six weekly flights, linked to its Lusaka service.

All passengers travelling from Emirates’ African network with Dubai as their final destination require a 48-hour PCR test.

Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.