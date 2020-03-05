Civil Aviation Authority extends March ATOL renewals

The UK Civil Aviation Authority a taken a decision to extend the accreditation of all ATOL holders that have applied to renew their paperwork next month.

The deadline will be moved from April 1st to April 28th.

The decision to extend licences comes into effect on March 31st, and an email communicating this decision will be sent out to all applicable ATOL holders on that date.

The UK CAA took the similar decision to extend the ATOL renewals deadline after Thomas Cook ceased trading last year, with the aim of enabling ATOL holders affected and the UK CAA to focus resources on looking after affected consumers.

In light of the exceptional and unprecedented events due to Covid-19, this decision has been made to allow industry and the UK CAA to use this time to focus on overcoming unprecedented challenges and commit the resources necessary to provide support to consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK CAA is acutely aware that the situation is changing at a fast pace, and so the ability for ATOL holders to meet the information requirements by the licensing deadline in the current environment will be kept under review.

To this end, the UK CAA will maintain contact with all ATOL holders in April whose licence would have ordinarily expired at the end of March.

If a March renewing ATOL holder has not yet submitted its renewal application, it must do so by March 31st for the above to apply, otherwise their ATOL will lapse.

If an ATOL holder has told the UK CAA that it does not intend to renew its ATOL then this decision does not apply to that ATOL holder.

Commenting, Michael Budge, head of licensing operations for ATOL, said: “Given the exceptional and unprecedented circumstances we recognise that this is the right course of action and the decision has been taken that all ATOL licences expiring March 31st will now have their licence period extended until April 28th.

“This allows ATOL holders to focus on their customers and manage their own financial position.

“In addition, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has refocussed its resources to manage the issues arising from this complex situation.”