Highly-anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort open for bookings

Omni PGA Frisco Resort, the largest US resort currently in development, has opened booking requests, in advance of the highly-anticipated spring 2023 opening.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort will feature over 127,000-square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including a 22,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, complemented by a 11,500-square-foot Junior Ballroom for grand celebrations. In addition, the resort will have a 5,000-square-foot event pavilion, which will offer an elegantly rustic setting, seamlessly integrated with an adjoining patio and event lawn.

“With group meetings and events returning quickly, we are eager to share our exciting new resort for groups to consider for June 2023 events and beyond” said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “Omni PGA Frisco is excited to see the role it will play being a state-of-the-art meetings destination in Texas”. This extraordinary resort in partnership with PGA of America and the City of Frisco will become a beacon within the community, and country, creating the modern home of golf.”

Slated to open in spring 2023, the resort is located 30 miles north of Dallas, and will feature 500 luxurious guest rooms and suites, plus 10 four-bedroom modern-Texas ranch houses, three pools, including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool, and a destination spa.

This cutting-edge home of American golf will have two 18-hole championship courses designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, a lighted 10-hole short course (The Swing), a two-acre putting green (The Dance Floor), lounge by Topgolf, PGA Frisco coaching center, and an entertainment district.

