Choice Hotels joins world-leading hotel companies

Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, has joined the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, a global network for responsible hospitality which unites world-leading hotel companies to build a more sustainable future.

With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories, Choice Hotels recognises the positive impact it can advance in the global communities in which its associates and franchisees live and work. This new membership will see the company come together with other member hotel companies to share best practices, understand the latest sustainability innovations, and create a lasting positive impact for people and the planet.

By working closely with its hotel owners, Choice Hotels has already taken key steps to advance sustainable practices in its corporate offices and across its portfolio of brands. The company aims to continue advancing a strong culture of diversity, equity, and belonging, strengthening environmental sustainability, supporting human rights, and giving back to local communities.

Choice Hotels’ Room to be Green programme sets minimum standards required for all hotels, which includes switching to LED lighting, implementing a linen and towel reuse initiative to conserve water, recycling waste and assigning a ‘Green Leader’ at each property. Choice also encourages all franchisees to advance beyond this minimum standard to achieve Level 2 and 3 certifications, by utilising an energy management system, switching to renewable energy sources, using eco-friendly cleaning products or consumables in their hotels, and donating unused soap to prevent disease in developing countries through a partnership with Clean the World.

With Choice as part of their network, the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance’s members now represent over 50,000 properties and more than 7 million rooms. By convening a total of more than 60 hotel companies, affiliate members, and strategic and supply chain partners, the Alliance is unique in its ability to drive collaboration between their members in a non-competitive space – uniting hospitality companies to ensure that destinations and communities are being supported and protected now and for future generations.

Sustainable Hospitality Alliance CEO, Glenn Mandziuk, said:

“IT’S TREMENDOUS TO WELCOME CHOICE HOTELS TO OUR EVER-GROWING MEMBERSHIP. THEIR EXPERIENCE IN IMPLEMENTING SUSTAINABILITY PRACTICES ACROSS SUCH A WIDE NETWORK OF FRANCHISED HOTELS WILL BE DEEPLY INSIGHTFUL FOR THE ALLIANCE, AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO HELPING THEM EXPAND THESE EFFORTS EVEN FURTHER. BY BRINGING THE PROMINENT AND INFLUENTIAL HOTEL COMPANY TOGETHER WITH OTHER INDUSTRY LEADERS, THE ALLIANCE NOW REPRESENTS OVER 50,000 HOTELS, AND IS TRULY IN A POSITION TO MAKE NET POSITIVE HOSPITALITY A REALITY.”

Megan Brumagim, Vice President, Environmental, Social and Governance, Choice Hotels, said:

“AS A HOSPITALITY LEADER, EACH DAY ACROSS OUR GLOBAL PORTFOLIO, WE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE LIVES OF OUR ASSOCIATES, FRANCHISEES, GUESTS, COMMUNITIES AND EACH OTHER. IT’S WHY WE’RE PROUD TO JOIN THE SUSTAINABLE HOSPITALITY ALLIANCE AND CONTINUE DRIVING FORWARD INITIATIVES THAT SUPPORT ALL ASPECTS OF THE SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA. IT’S WHY CONTINUING TO INVEST IN OUR PEOPLE, PLANET AND PURPOSE REMAINS CENTRAL TO THE COMPANY’S LONG-TERM STRATEGY.”