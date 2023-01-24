VERDURA RESORT BRINGS A REAL TASTE OF SICILY TO MUNICH

Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte Hotel, will be bringing extraordinary Sicilian cuisine to Munich for a limited time, through to 11 February, for a very special pop-up event located in Sophia’s Restaurant at The Charles Hotel.

Verdura Resort is located on the southwest coast of Sicily and is beautifully nestled between olive groves and palm trees overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The scent of oranges, lemons and wild rosemary fill the air while home-grown, organic vegetables and herbs from the resort’s garden are used in the kitchen every day.

Over a three-week period, guests of Sophia’s Restaurant will be transported to a Mediterranean oasis for a taste of Sicilian joie de vivre. Pictures of Sicily and Verdura will adorn the walls while authentic Sicilian products such as the resort’s own olive oil will be on hand to complement Fulvio Pierangelini’s Italian menu.

Renowned Michelin-starred chef and Creative Director of Food at Rocco Forte Hotels, Fulvio Pierangelini, has created a special menu for the pop-up that will bring together the best of Verdura Resort’s restaurants and will reflect his culinary philosophy that focuses on the use

of local produce, traditional dishes and cooking methods. Sophia’s Sicilian menu features Italian classics and specialties from Verdura that will be prepared and served by the very chefs and team from the resort.

Commenting on Verdura’s pop-up at Sophia’s Restaurant, Fulvio says: “I feel joy, emotion, and pride at the thought of sharing the beautiful recipes of Verdura resort with friends in Munich and the staff of The Charles Hotel. We will be telling the story of the wonderful and tormented land of Sicily, of the heroic shepherds who produce the most delicious ricotta in the world, of the women who with coarse hands produce fresh pasta as smooth as silk, of brave fishermen’s faces chiseled by sun and salt, of local herbs and dreamy wines and of the expertise of our marvelous young chefs. We very much look forward to being in the kitchen at Sophia’s.”

Guests can order the Sicilian culinary experience à la carte or choose a three-course menu in the evening, with or without accompanying Sicilian wines. The wines have been selected to complement the Sicilian dishes by Nando Papa, Head Sommelier of Verdura Resort from Munich-based wine merchant and partner GARIBALDI, who specialise and feature more than 400 Italian wines and offer Italian delicacies, events and wine tastings.