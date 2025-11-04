CHTA announces antigua and barbuda as host destination for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2026

The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) announced that Antigua and Barbuda will host the 44th edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM), taking place May 12–15, 2026. This marks a continuation of the successful partnership established during the 2025 event and reaffirms CHTA’s confidence in Antigua and Barbuda’s vision, leadership and commitment to the advancement of Caribbean tourism.

CTM is the region’s largest tourism forum, connecting regional suppliers with global buyers to drive business, strengthen partnerships, and showcase the innovation and resilience of the region’s visitor economy.

“As we look ahead to Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2026, we are proud to continue our collaboration with Antigua and Barbuda and build on the momentum of this year’s event,” said CHTA President Sanovnik Destang. “Marketplace continues to play a pivotal role in amplifying the Caribbean’s collective voice globally, showcasing our shared strengths, opening doors to new opportunities, and reflecting the resilience and innovation that define our region. Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to excellence and regional partnership makes it a fitting host destination once again.”

Returning to Antigua and Barbuda reflects the destination’s proven capability to deliver world-class conferences. Recently named the “Caribbean’s Best Meetings and Conference Destination” by the World Travel Awards, the dual-island nation has demonstrated this strength by hosting major events including Marketplace 2025, the OAS Conference, and preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. These accomplishments underscore Antigua and Barbuda’s growing stature in the global meetings and incentives arena and its continued investment in hospitality infrastructure and service excellence.

“We are very proud to once again host the CHTA’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace here in Antigua and Barbuda,” said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. “Bringing together the Caribbean’s tourism leaders, suppliers and international buyers to conduct business underscores our ongoing commitment to the growth of Caribbean tourism. With our strong infrastructure and modern facilities, we are ready to host Marketplace and also showcase the vibrant culture and warm hospitality that Antigua and Barbuda is known for.”

Marketplace 2026 will introduce enhancements, including but not limited to expanded accommodation options and venue optimization. These refinements underscore CHTA’s and Antigua and Barbuda’s shared commitment to delivering an exceptional and seamless experience for delegates and buyers.

Regional and international air connectivity will remain a strategic focus for Marketplace, with continued collaboration among government partners, aviation stakeholders, and tourism officials to maintain and expand affordability and access across the Caribbean and key international gateways.

Strength in Unity

In recognizing the strength of regional unity, CHTA extends solidarity to Jamaica as it continues its recovery efforts. The association reaffirms its commitment to all member destinations, underscoring that the Caribbean’s greatest strength lies in its shared purpose and support for one another. As part of this commitment, CHTA has activated its Disaster Response Fund to support recovery efforts for destinations impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

“Marketplace has always been about bringing the Caribbean together,” said CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma. “As our region continues to navigate growth and recovery, this event remains vital in strengthening our partnerships, supporting business development and advancing tourism across the Caribbean.”

Registration details, buyer programs and travel information for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2026 will be released in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.CHTAMarketplace.com