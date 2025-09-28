Latin America’s travel and tourism elite celebrate at VIP reception in Cancún

Tourism and hospitality dignitaries from across Latin America convened in Cancún, México for the second leg of World Travel Awards 2025 to honour the organisations pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation across the region.

The World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025, staged at AVA Resort Cancún, was attended by the who’s who of travel and tourism, with delegates sampling why Cancún is a powerhouse of the region’s tourism economy.

México, with its incredible breadth of attractions, was acknowledged with the title for ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Destination’, with Isla Mujeres named ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Island Destination’.

Peru also emerged as one of the big winners at the VIP reception, taking the prestigious title for ‘South America’s Leading Destination’, as well as ‘South America’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’, ‘South America’s Leading Culinary Destination’, and ‘South America’s Leading Cultural Destination’. Its ancient citadel of Machu Picchu was crowned ‘South America’s Leading Tourist Attraction’. Chile also celebrated with several titles including ‘South America’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’ and ‘South America’s Leading Cruise Destination’.

Graham Cooke, President & Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Latin America to this extraordinary celebration in Cancún. The warmth and vibrancy of the local hospitality made this night unforgettable. Our winners represent the very best of our industry, and we salute their achievements in helping shape the future of travel across the region.”

In the hospitality sector, Chablé Yucatán claimed ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Hotel’. Parador Nature Resort & Spa, Costa Rica secured ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Resort’. Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena picked up ‘South America’s Leading Hotel’ and Termas Papallacta, Ecuador was honoured as ‘South America’s Leading Resort’.

The buoyancy of the region’s luxury hospitality sector was reflected in the newcomer category for ‘Central America’s Leading New Resort’, with Almare Isla Mujeres emerging victorious from a stellar group of entries. Meanwhile GO Quito Hotel, Ecuador fended off a tough field to collect ‘South America’s Leading New Hotel’,

In the aviation sector, Aeromexico earned the title of ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Airline’, whilst LATAM was named ‘South America’s Leading Airline’. Cancún International Airport reigned supreme by claiming ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Airport’. W Premium Lounge Recife Frevo was named ‘South America’s Leading Airport Lounge’.

Juan Pablo de Zulueta, Municipal Secretary of Tourism of Cancún, says: “It has been an honour for Cancún to host the World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 for the first time, an event that recognises excellence in the global tourism industry. This inspires us to continue working with passion and commitment to further consolidate our destination as an international benchmark for tourism diversification.

“We welcome you with open arms to discover our roots through our culture, gastronomy, turquoise beaches and white sands. But the most beautiful aspect of this destination is its people – the hardworking men and women of Cancún who love this land. We thank the organizers, our partners, and the entire tourism community for making Cancún a place that inspires, welcomes, and enchants millions of visitors every year.”

The ceremony featured the distinguished presence of Governor Mara Lezama, who has been a key figure in the transformation and promotion of the Mexican Caribbean as a global tourism benchmark. During the event, the Governor was recognised by the Federal Ministry of Tourism, represented by Josefina Rodríguez, as Tourism Ambassador of Mexico – a distinction that highlights her commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and high-quality development for both visitors and local communities.

The awards received at this gala reaffirm Cancún’s and Quintana Roo’s leadership in hospitality, connectivity, and unique experiences that attract millions of travellers from around the world each year. With this recognition, Cancún strengthens its position as the tourism capital of Latin America and as a key driver of tourism in Mexico. Its titles included: “Mexico and Central America’s Leading Destination,” “Mexico and Central America’s Leading Beach Destination,” “Mexico and Central America’s Leading Business Travel Destination,” “Mexico and Central America’s Leading Urban Destination,” and “Mexico and Central America’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination.”

Andrés Martínez Reynoso, Director General of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board, stated: “WTA has contributed significantly to promoting the cultural, culinary, and natural wealth of Cancún and the Mexican Caribbean, positioning them as a benchmark for visitors and industry professionals.”

Ana Patricia Peralta de la Peña, Municipal President of Benito Juárez, said: “The presence of each one of you makes tonight a historic gathering for our region. The numbers speak for themselves: more than 5 million visitors, more than 20 million passengers at our airport this year. But for us, the most important thing is that behind every number there is well-being for thousands of families, there is shared prosperity for our communities, there are dreams being fulfilled. Because tourism is not just an economic sector — it is much more. It is travel, it is discovery, it is learning, it is sharing and connecting. Each nomination and each award is proof that together we are building a more responsible, more conscious, fairer, more sustainable, and more human tourism.”

Other winners included Pro Colombia recognised as ‘South America’s Leading Tourist Board’, Quito voted ‘South America’s Leading Cultural City Destination’, and Buenos Aires lifting the title of ‘South America’s Leading City Destination’. Rio de Janeiro collected a hat-trick of victories including ‘South America’s Leading Beach Destination’.

Official Host Venue, AVA Resort Cancún, is a five-star oceanside paradise, inspired by the pristine white sand and translucent blues of the Mexican Caribbean.

Find more information and a full list of winners on the official WTA website. https://www.worldtravelawards.com/winners/2025