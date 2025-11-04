Indus Experiences Marks 30 Years with the Launch of The Blue Jasmine Experience in Thailand

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, Indus Experiences has unveiled an exciting new addition to its Thailand portfolio — The Blue Jasmine Experience, a unique luxury train journey set to make its maiden voyage on 16 November 2025. Alongside this milestone, the company has introduced four new tailor-made itineraries designed to showcase the beauty, heritage, and culinary soul of Thailand.

The decision to reimagine Indus’s Thailand programme comes at a time when the destination continues to grow in popularity among discerning travellers seeking authentic, culturally rich experiences. With its blend of ancient traditions, bustling modernity, and breathtaking natural landscapes, Thailand offers a diverse canvas — from ornate temples and floating markets to tropical beaches and vibrant street food scenes.

“The redevelopment of our Thailand offering was a natural step forward,” said Yasin Zargar, Founder and Managing Director of Indus Experiences. “We wanted to create something that would go beyond the ordinary — something that immerses travellers in Thailand’s heart and history while maintaining the comfort and craftsmanship our guests expect.”

At the centre of this renewed vision is The Blue Jasmine Experience, an exclusive rail journey aboard a beautifully restored 1960s Japanese sleeper train. The voyage takes guests through the cultural heart of Thailand — from Bangkok to Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Chiang Mai, and Sukhothai, before returning to the capital. The route offers a rare opportunity to travel through Central and Northern Thailand in style, exploring UNESCO World Heritage sites, cycling through ancient ruins, staying in a lovingly converted former private school in Uthai Thani, and engaging in local traditions such as almsgiving to monks at sunrise.

Guests can expect an immersive blend of comfort, culture, and connection, with highlights that include private mountaintop musical performances near Chiang Mai, farm-to-table dining experiences, and intimate encounters with Thailand’s spiritual and artistic heritage.

This carefully curated 10-day itinerary, starting from £7,729 per person, embodies Indus Experiences’ philosophy of creating journeys that are not only luxurious but also deeply meaningful. With 60-day visa-free access for British travellers, Thailand is more accessible than ever — and The Blue Jasmine Experience invites guests to rediscover it through a lens of timeless elegance and authentic exploration.

As Indus Experiences enters its fourth decade, The Blue Jasmine Experience stands as a fitting tribute — a celebration of travel that connects past and present, comfort and curiosity, and the enduring spirit of discovery.

