Official re-opening party held at Raffles Singapore

Raffles Hotel Singapore has officially celebrated its reopening following a complete restoration.

Developed with the aim to celebrate with Singapore and the global community, the official reopening of Raffles Hotel Singapore began in the presence of guests from Singapore’s business and cultural community.

The iconic hotel marked the start of a new chapter with a traditional lion dance ritual, followed by a commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony.

The hotel is owned by Qatar-based Katara Hospitality and managed by Accor.

Sheikh Nawaf Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani, chairman of Katara Hospitality, said: “Raffles Singapore represents a true hospitality jewel in our portfolio of iconic hotels.

“It is the ultimate in luxurious hospitality, built on many, many years of tradition and innovation.

“The property has undergone a meticulous and sensitive restoration that marries contemporary design with the hotel’s colonial architectural style, ensuring that this remains as one of Singapore’s historic landmarks.”

The official re-opening celebrations of Raffles Hotel Singapore continued with the Raffles re-opening festival.

The event included an exciting line-up of captivating performances by recognised local and international acts, unique suite activities and curated culinary experiences presented all around the property.

Sébastien Bazin, Accor chief executive, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with Katara Hospitality, the owners of Raffles Singapore for the iconic property’s official return to the city – refreshed, reimagined and revitalised.

“This is where it all started and faithful to its roots, Raffles Singapore reinvents emotional luxury.

“As the hotel concludes its restoration and embarks on the next chapter, the return of this flagship property to Raffles Hotels & Resorts paves the way for the expansion of the brand as we deliver this same level of unparalleled service and sublime experiences to new destinations in cities such as Udaipur, London and Boston.”

Opened in 1887, Raffles Singapore is one of the few remaining great 19th century hotels in the world.

Within its walls are more than a hundred expansive suites, framed by polished teak verandas and white marble colonnades, clustered around lush tropical gardens.

Each is serviced by Raffles’ butlers and offers every modern convenience necessary.

The restoration of Raffles Singapore is designed to ensure that it retain what is so special about Raffles – the ambience, the service, the charm and the heritage of the hotel.

It is also designed for Raffles Singapore to stay relevant and distinctive by moving with the times and with its guests and adapting to the changing needs of the well-travelled and Singapore’s community.

Christian Westbeld, general manager, Raffles Hotel Singapore, said: “As we commemorate the iconic return of Raffles Hotel Singapore, we are deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and generosity that we have received from the wider community, our partners and friends.”