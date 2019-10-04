Muilenburg replaced as Boeing chairman

Dennis Muilenburg has been removed from the role of chairman with Boeing, but will remain as chief executive, president and director.

The board has elected David Calhoun, currently independent lead director, to serve as non-executive chairman.

The board said splitting the chairman and chief executive roles will enable Muilenburg to focus full time on running the company as it works to return the 737 MAX safely to service.

This decision is the latest of several actions by the board of directors as the company seeks to strengthen its governance and safety management processes.

Calhoun said: “The board has full confidence in Dennis as chief executive and believes this division of labour will enable maximum focus on running the business with the board playing an active oversight role.

“The board also plans in the near term to name a new director with deep safety experience and expertise to serve on the board and its newly established Aerospace Safety Committee.”

However, the company has suffered setbacks in recent months following the grounding of the 737 Max following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

“I am fully supportive of the board’s action.

“Our entire team is laser-focused on returning the 737 Max safely to service and delivering on the full breadth of our company’s commitments,” added Muilenburg.