Celebrate Veganuary at Atlantis, the Palm

A record 250,000 people worldwide signed up to the Veganuary movement in 2019.

In celebration of the month, and in line with the explosive uptake of the plant-based lifestyle, Ayamna, Bread Street Kitchen, Hakkasan, Nobu, Ronda Locatelli and White Beach & Restaurant at Atlantis, the Palm are all curating special vegan menus.

Prices start at just 175AED per head.

Ayamna

A favourite with guests across the world thanks to chef Ali El Bourji’s fresh, vibrant take on Middle Eastern cuisine, Ayamna is one of the Atlantis, the Palm’s most popular dining venues.

And with Arabic food lending itself so perfectly to the vegan movement, guests can embark on a tantalising journey with authentic regional flavours.

A colourful assortment of hot and cold mezzes start proceedings with dishes like baba ganoush (a smoky eggplant dip), freekeh salad, and crowd-pleasing falafel with tahina.

Main courses include an explosion of flavours in the shape of Moghrabieh, a traditional Lebanese dish of wheat semolina dough pearls with heirloom baby carrots, as well as baked pumpkin kibbeh stuffed with spinach and chickpeas.

Sweet endings can be found in the apricot muhalabiya (almond milk pudding) and the vegan chocolate ganache cake, winter berries and pomegranate sorbet.

A captivating belly dancer will elevate the traditional Arabic experience.

Bread Street Kitchen

Joining the quest to encourage diners to eat healthily and mindfully, Bread Street Kitchen will be offering a three-course vegan menu as well as vegan wines – because not all wines were created to be vegan-friendly.

Diners will have the option to start with dips, flatbreads and roasted vegetables or a superfood salad, before moving on to a vegan take on two of Gordon Ramsay’s most famous dishes: a “shepardless pie” or a vegetable wellington served with a beetroot jus.

A delicious dairy-free pineapple panacotta with kiwi, passionfruit and coconut sorbet has been designed to prove that vegans have fun too.

Hakkasan

A leader in modern contemporary luxury and a purveyor of good taste, Hakkasan is at the cutting-edge of culinary trends and craftsmanship, and the Cantonese restaurant’s three-course vegan menu will further showcase the culinary team’s pioneering skills.

Diners will start with pillowy steamed dim sum, grilled vegetarian Shanghai dumplings, and vegetable and pine nut lettuce wraps, while main dishes will send taste buds into overdrive with dishes such as tofu, aubergine and shitake hotpot in chilli black bean sauce, three style mushroom stir-fry with lily bulb and macadamia nut and a crispy bean curd wrap.

An exotic fruit platter will round off the evening with a fresh, sweet note.

Nobu

Nobu’s innovative set vegan menu for the month of January will make it easy to embrace the vegan menu.

Avocado dry miso, vegetable sushi rolls, crispy shitake salad, brussels sprout Dan noodle miso ponzu cauliflower with jalapeno dressing and roasted leeks with miso.

Diners will round off proceedings with a wonderfully tart and fragrant yuzu cocoa dessert.

Premium spirits and a wine list as well as Nobu’s exclusive Hokusetsu sake and signature cocktails can be ordered separately top accompany the meal, while DJ Kroft will be on hand to provide an ambient soundtrack to the evening.

Ronda Locatelli

Staying ahead of the game, Ronda Locatelli is already a favourite amongst vegans thanks to celebrated chef Giorgio Locatelli launching a vegan menu – with no less than 40 dishes – back in November 2018.

The restaurant will be upping its vegan game even further in January with a set three-course menu designed to titillate taste buds.

With a choice of two salads for a starter including a spinach salad with vegan cheese and walnuts, diners can then opt for Italian-style dumplings or a vegetarian pizza loaded with colourful vegetables for mains.

For dessert, diners can look forward to a decadent chocolate bomb with hot raspberry sauce, while the beverage menu focuses on Italian wines and classic Italian cocktails.

White Restaurant

Not just a chic beach club, White restaurant is rapidly growing a glowing reputation for its fresh and vibrant Mediterranean-inspired menu.

The laidback shoreside restaurant will be celebrating Veganuary with an extensive three-course menu with a choice of three different starters and three different mains, and two unique desserts including a delicious but innocent superfood bowl with acai sorbet, kiwis, almonds and goji berries.

For appetisers diners can pick from an array of salads, while mains include roasted sweet potato and truffle cauliflower tacos, a Mediterranean vegetable tian and vegan tagliatelle with eggplant and cashew crumble.

Premium beverages and signature cocktails will be on hand to compliment the enticing menu, while a resident DJ sets the mood.