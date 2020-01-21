Dubai Exhibition Centre to launch alongside Expo 2020 in October

The all-new Dubai Exhibition Centre is set to open on October 20th this year as a focal point of Expo 2020.

Operated by the Dubai World Trade Centre, the new facility will become a new 45,000 square metre space from which to host conferences and other events.

Spread across two campuses, the centre will house a theatre, an auditorium, several multi-purpose halls, four suites and 24 meeting rooms, and will be completely customisable to large events, including indoor concerts.

Located at the Expo 2020 site, the Dubai Exhibition Centre forms a key part of the Expo 2020 legacy, organisers said.

The facility will continue to serve District 2020, the integrated urban development that will repurpose more than 80 per cent of the built environment from Expo 2020 when it closes.

A driver of growth in the business services sector, the Dubai Exhibition Centre’ operation and expansion will attract both domestic and international visitors and encourage a sustainable, resilient and diversified economy.



Helal Saeed Al Marri, chief executive of Dubai World Trade Centre, here seen second right showcasing the plans to sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will lead the new development

“By any standard,” said Ahmed Al Khatib, chief delivery officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, “the Dubai Exhibition Centre will be a cutting-edge venue that will play a pivotal role during Expo 2020.”

“But the impact of such a unique space will stretch well beyond the six months of the Expo, boosting the region’s meetings and events industry, furthering the UAE’s reputation as a destination for major conferences, and fuelling growth in Dubai’s knowledge-based economy for many years to come.”

Both north and south complex have the ability to host a variety of functions with different layouts.

Dubai Exhibition Centre South is comprised of 28,000 sqm and can be divided into nine halls, ensuring organisers can host from 300 to 20,000 guests.

The north complex boasts 17,000 sqm and comprises of five flexible halls with completely reconfigurable spaces that can accommodate from 200 to 2,000 people.

A total of 24 meeting rooms and four suites are available at Dubai Exhibition Centre, providing the perfect location for meetings, workshops, seminars and gala dinners.

Dubai Exhibition Centre provides a platform to engage and entertain the world’s largest meeting of minds.

As the build up to Expo 2020 continues, Dubai Exhibition Centre has added to its roster of major business and entertainment events.

It is hoped the calendar will further cementing the status of the event as the greatest meeting of minds in the world.

Expected to attract thousands of attendees from across the world, the events will be organised during the six months of Expo 2020 by Informa – one of the leading international events, market intelligence and scholarly research groups anywhere.

They include Cityscape Global, the largest real estate investment and development event for emerging markets globally.

It will run between November 10th-12th next year.

Middle East Film & Comic Con, the region’s biggest festival of pop culture and gaming, will also take place at DEC on March 5th-7th with an expected attendance of more than 45,000 people.

The agreement with UK-headquartered Informa follows the announcement of other major events to be held at DEC during Expo 2020, including the World Government Summit and the Global Islamic Economy Summit , both of which will take place in November 2020, as well as the Global Business Forums on Africa, Latin America and ASEAN and World Chambers Congress 2021.

The co-location of Expo 2020 and the Dubai Exhibition Centre – on the doorstep of the Dubai Metro Route 2020 – provides a unique opportunity for business delegates to network with Expo 2020’s more than 200 participants, including nations, global multilateral organisations, businesses, educational institutions and millions of visitors.

Delegates can experience all that Expo 2020 has to offer from entertainment, cuisine, cultural events, architecture, to innovation, customised journeys and immersive exhibitions.

More Information

The Dubai Exhibition Centre is a state-of-the-art facility that can accommodate a variety of events, making it ideal for all forms of conferences, concerts, gala dinners, exhibitions, product launches, award ceremonies and more.

Find out more on the official website.