Johannesburg property takes voco brand into Africa

InterContinental Hotels Group has signed voco, the Bank, Rosebank in South Africa in partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa.

Earlier this year, IHG announced the signing of a master development agreement with Valor to roll out multiple franchise hotels over the next ten years.

This is the first signing under the deal and adds to InterContinental Hotels Group’s growing pipeline in the Middle East and Africa.

voco combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand.

The brand allows guests to enjoy an upscale experience with the freshness of a unique, independent hotel under a name they can trust.

Since being launched globally just over a year ago, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, and signing of voco the Bank, Rosebank marks the brand’s debut in the African continent.

A new built property, the hotel will open its doors to guests in 2020 and feature 131, well-designed rooms.

Located in Rosebank, a cosmopolitan commercial and residential suburb close to central Johannesburg, the hotel will provide easy access to all key business districts and directly links into the Rosebank Mall and pedestrian precinct, and is located at a convenient distance of 19 kilometres from the city airport, (Gautrain Metro station is directly under the Hotel).

The hotel will feature an expansive dining facility which will include a two-level restaurant, a lounge and bar.

Catering to the needs of the corporate guests, the hotel will feature three meeting rooms, accommodating approximately 80 people.

Speaking on the announcement, Pascal Gauvin, managing director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG, said: “We are pleased to announce the first hotel under our agreement with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa and debut our newest upscale brand voco, in the African continent.

“Receiving immense interest from owners and partners, voco has gained tremendous momentum in the EMEAA region, and we are excited to be expanding the brand footprint further in the region.

“True to the brand promise, the new hotel will offer a unique hospitality experience to guests, and will cater to the increasing number of domestic and international travellers looking for quality branded accommodation in South Africa.

He added: “We look forward to signing more hotels under our agreement with our valued, long-term partner, Valor Hospitality Partners Africa and expand our offering across key markets in the continent.”