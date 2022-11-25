Celebrate the 51st UAE National Day with Emirates

Celebrating the 51st UAE National Day on 2 December, Emirates is marking the occasion with a range of activities, from new design motifs and lighting schemes in its aircraft cabins, to traditional Arabic sweets served onboard and in the Emirates Lounges in Dubai, to an exclusive UAE commemoration watch for sale on EmiratesRED.

Marking the union of the seven emirates, UAE National Day is celebrated on 2 December and onboard Emirates - passengers in all classes departing Dubai will be given an Emirati-inspired sweet treat, Qahwa or coffee-flavoured milk chocolate in a giftbox adorned with Arabic calligraphy. Passengers visiting Emirates Lounges in Dubai can enjoy miniature date tarts laced with Arabic coffee cream, or a delicately whipped and creamy date mousse. Passengers can also be on the lookout as they board aircraft in Dubai and disembark at their destination, as colourful mood lighting representing the UAE flag illuminates the aircraft interior. In another subtle touch, Emirates’ multi-award-winning ice inflight entertainment system will bear the iconic Ghaf tree, which is emblematic of the UAE. The new artistic motif is also used as a design highlight throughout Emirates’ newest Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft interiors. The national Ghaf tree is a historic and cultural symbol of stability and peace in the UAE’s desert environment.

Passengers who wish to commemorate the UAE in the form of a sleek and functional timepiece, can purchase a limited edition Zinvo Air Blade 50 years Anniversary Edition Automatic Watch, onboard all Emirates flights. Priced at $199.00, the watch is a futuristic and eye-catching matte black, with subtle green and red-coloured hands, and a 12 o’clock emblem in white, paying tribute to the colours of the UAE flag. The back of the watch also features an engraved and enamelled flag to symbolise the UAE’s national day. The commemorative piece is in high demand, so quantities are limited.

EmiratesRED pre-order is also available on most flights, where passengers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight, browse a wide range of exclusive products – some of which are not available onboard. Passengers need to provide their flight details during checkout, and the orders are delivered by cabin crew directly to the passenger’s seat inflight.

Passengers wishing to learn more about the UAE can browse the multi award-winning entertainment library on ice, which has content about the history and future of the UAE, highlights of food and drink beloved in the region, UAE arts and culture including many movies, podcasts and songs by Emirati artists, and travel guides exploring both world famous UAE attractions and hidden gems.