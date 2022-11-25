A Temple of Gastronomy Anantara Angkor Resort Launches Private Temple Dining

Anantara Angkor Resort, a part of Minor Hotels and a peaceful sanctuary at the crossroads of Cambodia’s past and present, offers travellers a rare and captivating Temple Dining experience that marries exquisite dining and historic discovery for a bucket list experience like no other.

By inviting guests to dine, in full privacy, on site of a heritage temple set within landscapes rich in thousands of years of history, Anantara Angkor Resort places travellers at the heart of an ancient civilisation while parting the curtain on the lesser known sites of Angkor.

Taking Anantara’s signature Dining by Design concept to new heights, the exclusive dinner takes place at the central sanctuary of a heritage Angkor Wat temple hidden among a lush jungle, with nothing but stars and carefully restored ancient statuary for company. Dramatically illuminated with candles and ambient spotlights and draped in fresh flowers specially for the occasion, the ancient structure takes on an especially romantic air, making the package a perfect proposal or anniversary celebration experience.

With two striking venues to choose from – Prasat Kravan, a 10th-century temple dedicated to Vishnu, and elegant Thommanon temple that is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site – travellers have additional freedom when designing their private temple dining experience with Anantara Angkor Resort.

While guests dine on delectable Khmer or Western fare at the temple grounds, stories of the ancient Angkor civilisation are brought to life by either graceful Apsara dancers or an intricately-costumed, high-energy theatrical performance. In addition to customising their five-course menu, guests can pick their preferred background music and chic table décor, with everything from luxury transportation to five-star catering taken care of by a dedicated team comprising a private butler, private chef and a full housekeeping team.

Anantara Angkor Resort’s Temple Dining package is priced at USD 7,450++ for two persons and includes:

ADVERTISEMENT

Five-course set menu, choice of Khmer or Western cuisine with soft drinks and juices

Private butler, chef and catering services

30-minute pre-dinner cocktail with free-flow soft drinks, chilled juices and canapés

Traditional welcome from a drum-dance troupe and guard with a monkey on arrival

Live performances by Cambodian dancers or a theatre troupe throughout dinner

Candle- and torch-lit pathway, fresh flowers and ambient lighting

Theme decoration for the table

Professional sound system and choice of background music

Portable toilet and housekeeping attendance

Transportation

Temple entry fees.

Travellers don’t need to be staying at Anantara Angkor Resort to enjoy the new Temple Dining experience. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.anantara.com/en/angkor-siem-reap, Call +855 63 966 788 or email [email protected]