Turkish Airlines introduced its “Gift Card” Product

Flying to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines made another addition to the privileged services it offers to its guests. By introducing Turkish Airlines Gift Card product, flag carrier will offer a brand new option for its guests through online channels.

With the new Gift Card service, Turkish Airlines guests will be able to gift their loved ones gift cards filled with flights which are prepared for 10 different concepts such as New Year, Birthdays, Mother’s Day and more. With this new service, goal is to enrich travel experience, contribute to the innovative and digital airline approach and add value to brand image.

On the new gift cards, Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Ahmet Olmuştur stated: “We are working to offer distinguished services for our guests in every stage of their travels and develop new service models. With this new Gift Card service, our guests will be able to gift their loved ones flights to all over the world with Turkish Airlines privilege. We hope that this new project will be met with satisfaction of our passengers from 129 countries our extensive flight network serves.”

Following the Individual Gift Card, Turkish Airlines will also offer Corporate Gift Cards for companies to present them the option to give their employees, customers and business partners a prepaid card that can be used for purchasing flights from Turkish Airlines as incentives or rewards. Additionally, Compensation Gift Card will also be offered to our guests to compensate them for the mishaps during their travels.

Guests are able to reach Turkish Airlines Gift Card through our website at

https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-us/gift-card/gift-card-price-theme/

