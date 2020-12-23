Celebrate Christmas at Palm Five Jumeriah Dubai

Christmas is coming – and if you are in Dubai and looking for festive fun, look no further than Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

Whatever you are after this Christmas – Five has you covered.

Whether you want a proper party or a chic Italian meal, you will find it at this trendy hotspot on Palm Jumeirah.

Naughty Noodles at Maiden Shanghai

Fancy a party brunch? The Naughty Noodles brunch is getting a festive makeover especially for Christmas.

Guests will be treated to gourmet Chinese dishes, tunes from DJ Sam Stark and unlimited drinks.

There is even a bubbly hour, where you will get an hour of unlimited free premium bubbly thrown in.

Prices start at Dhs550 on the big day itself, December 25th.

Italian Christmas at Cinque

There is a top festive menu from chef Giuseppe Pezzella at this chic restaurant at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

Dishes are traditional with a modern twist, and expect live cooking stations alongside super views and live entertainment.

For a lively vibe and a chance to enjoy the winter sun, opt to sit al fresco.

Again prices start at Dhs550 on Friday.

International feast at BLVD On One

Unable to decide what you want to eat? This is for you.

There are loads of international buffet dishes as well as tasty live stations, so you will have more than enough to choose from.

This one will suit all the family – and of course there is a traditional carving station too.

Available tomorrow and Friday, from Dhs299.