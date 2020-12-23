Wizz Air to launch new summer connections from UK

Wizz Air has confirmed the addition of six new holiday routes to its network out of the UK.

The new routes, launching in the spring, offer connections between Doncaster Sheffield, Gatwick and London Luton and sunshine destinations in Turkey, Bulgaria, Spain and Greece.

The new holiday routes include four summer-only routes from Doncaster Sheffield.

In April, Wizz Air will launch twice-weekly flights to the Turkish holiday hotspot of Dalaman and the Spanish island of Mallorca, and in May will launch twice-weekly flights to Bourgas on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast and to the Greek island of Crete.

With the addition of these new destinations Wizz Air will operate a total of 25 routes from Doncaster Sheffield, where the airline officially opened a base in October.

In London, Wizz Air will launch a year-round service from Gatwick to Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol, with flights operating from the south London hub to the port city four times a week from April 2nd.

On the same day, Wizz Air will launch flights from London Luton to Dalaman, operating twice a week throughout the summer season.

The inaugural flight from Luton to Dalaman will be the first flight to Turkey operated by Wizz since 2016.

This announcement follows a period of recent expansion for the airline, with Wizz Air UK opening new bases at Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield Airport in October and at Cardiff Airport earlier in December.

The airline now offers tickets on 144 routes from 12 UK airports.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Although few people are able to travel at the moment, we’re looking ahead to brighter times, with today’s announcement further proof of our commitment to providing the UK with affordable, direct flights to exciting destinations.”