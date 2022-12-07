Hyatt To Expand Independent Collection Brands in Key Global Destinations Through 2025

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces continued global growth of its Independent Collection brands, including recent openings and a strong development pipeline through 2025 across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt brands.

This collection of brands encompasses diverse properties, each true to its destination and offers the modern traveler enriching luxury and lifestyle experiences in new and exciting ways.

“Each brand in the Independent Collection offers distinct properties that are all unique and feature one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion with more than 100 properties worldwide across all three brands – from on-site beekeeping and aerial yoga at Rancho Pescadero, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, to embracing local history in Kelso, United Kingdom at Schloss Roxburghe Golf Hotel, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand,” said Katie Johnson, global brand leader, Independent Collection, Hyatt. “We are excited to continue adding new luxury and lifestyle hotels on an even greater scale globally with openings in new key leisure markets like Mexico”

“Through our intentional long-term growth strategy and by working closely with owners, Hyatt boasts five years of industry-leading net rooms growth driven by our unique position against the competition,” said Jim Chu, chief growth officer, Hyatt. “Hyatt is able to better care for luxury and leisure travelers and our award-winning loyalty program, World of Hyatt, has grown 20% in the past 12 months alone, delivering record levels of high-quality revenue to our owners.”

Create One-of-a-Kind Stories at The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is more than a compilation of one-of-a-kind hotels, each of the 35 properties are a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether couples are craving a romantic getaway, well-traveled connoisseurs are looking to add another trip to their collection or friends are seeking to craft unforgettable memories, they will find it in destinations that matter most to them.

Planned 2023 and Beyond Openings

NUMU (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico): Guests can discover the beauty, charm and history of San Miguel de Allende at this 44-room unique boutique hotel, slated to open in early 2023. With three onsite dining options and the new room key in Apple Wallet feature, NUMU will mark the first Hyatt property in San Miguel de Allende.

Grand Hansa Hotel (Helsinki, Finland): Slated to open in summer 2023, the Grand Hansa Hotel will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, as the first Hyatt branded hotel in Finland. Positioned in the very heart of Helsinki on Mannerheimintie, the hotel will be a fascinating fusion of heritage, modern elegance and luxury with 219 rooms and five suites, presenting guests with elevated luxury through contemporary finishes, keyless access and high-end amenities.

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace (Bhopal, India): One of Bhopal’s oldest and most sought-after hotels, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will undergo extensive refurbishment and is slated to debut as a 60-room heritage hotel in 2025. Bhopal’s history and the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace’s rich Nawabi heritage makes it a perfect addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio.

Hotel in development (Crans-Montana, Switzerland) The luxurious 41-room boutique hotel is expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in December 2023 and will inspire unforgettable memories with its Swiss Chalet cuisine and front row sporting experiences. The property is located in Crans Montana, one of the most prestigious and well-established year-round mountain destinations in the Swiss Alps and is also known for one of the most important golf tournaments on European soil.

Hyatt also plans to add its second property as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Tokyo, Japan in 2023.

2022 Openings

Kissel Uptown Oakland (Oakland, California), March 2022

Hotel La Compañia (Panama City, Panama), April 2022

Magma Resort Santorini (Santorini, Greece), August 2022

La Zambra (Málaga, Spain), September 2022

Fuji Speedway Hotel (Shizuoka, Japan), October 2022

Grayson Hotel (New York, New York), November 2022

Rancho Pescadero (Los Cabos, Mexico), November 2022

Discover Authentic Experiences at Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of 55+ independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location.

Planned 2023 and Beyond Openings

Banyan Cay Resort and Golf (West Palm Beach, Florida): Expected to open in Summer 2023, this 18-hole signature golf resort will mark entry of the Destination by Hyatt brand in Florida. Dive into the crystal-clear waters of two resort pools, enjoy three in-house gourmet restaurants, and pamper yourself at the soothing full-service exclusive spa.

The Grand Resort Qingchengshan (China): Set to join the Destination by Hyatt brand, this 231-room resort will be situated in the vicinity of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Mount Qingcheng, one of the ancient cradles of Taoism in China with over 2000 years of history, and the time-honored Dujiangyan a hydro-engineering project built during the Qin Dynasty. Blessed with spectacular scenery, the area is a popular weekend getaway for city dwellers, located less than two hours outside Chengdu and conveniently accessible by road and high-speed rail.

2022 Openings

Austria Haus (Vail, Colorado), June 2022

7Pines Sardinia Resort (Sardinia, Italy), July 2022

Schloss Roxburghe (Kelso, United Kingdom), November 2022

Connect to the Neighborhood at JdV by Hyatt

The JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of more than 20 vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods they call home. Embracing the brand’s namesake (joie de vivre), JdV by Hyatt hotels invite guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life.

Planned 2023 and Beyond Openings

The Pell (Middletown, Rhode Island): Located minutes from Newport and slated to open early 2023, The Pell will mark the first JdV by Hyatt hotel in Rhode Island and provide easy access to Newport’s famous beaches, mansions, historic landmarks, walking trails, and wineries. After a day of exploring or sunbathing on the beach, guests can relax in the library, or enjoy American coastal cuisine and a curated cocktail menu at the onsite restaurant, The Helmway.

FirstName Bordeaux (Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France): Slated to open early 2023, featuring a collaborative spirit, feel-good outlook and innovative approach to hotel experiences. Located in the heart of the historic port city, the 147-guestroom hotel will be a true reflection of its neighborhood, encouraging guests to discover local delights at their own pace.

FILA HOUSE Shanghai (China): Expected to open in 2024, FILA HOUSE Shanghai will make its mark on the global stage as the inaugural FILA-branded hotel in the world and will bring a vibrant new experience to the local hotel scene.

Ronil (Baga, India): Set on 1.6-acres in Baga, India, this JdV by Hyatt hotel will join three other Hyatt hotels in the region: Alila Diwa Goa, Grand Hyatt Goa and Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa. The 125-guestroom hotel will also house two dining outlets and two outdoor pools for a leisure getaway in the coast.

Hyatt recently announced an exclusive collaboration agreement with Lindner Hotels relating to the Lindner Hotels & Resorts and the me and all hotels brands located in key cities across Germany and other European countries. This collaboration is expected to add more than 30 vibrant hotels and add approximately 5,500 rooms to Hyatt’s portfolio. The majority of these hotels will be included within the JdV by Hyatt portfolio, and the hotels are expected to join World of Hyatt in the near future.

2022 Openings

EPISODE Hsinchu (Hsinchu City, Taiwan), November 2022