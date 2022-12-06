International DJ Paul Kalkbrenner to officially open Terra Solis Dubai

The wait is officially over for the opening of Terra Solis Dubai, the latest addition to the iconic Tomorrowland family, where people from around the world will be able to soak up the atmosphere of the legendary festival in a unique desert destination in Dubai. The soft opening of the pool and glamping will take place on 5 December, with the official opening taking place on 9 December.

To celebrate the official opening, legendary German DJ and Tomorrowland regular Paul Kalkbrenner will bring his unique style to the decks as he makes his debut in the Middle East. The techno talent who regularly headlines music festivals around the world will be showcasing why he is a fan favourite in what will be an electrifying evening of music.

Tickets start from AED300 and are now available at Platinumlist. Doors open from 6 pm, with guests able to experience world-class music until 1 am.

Terra Sol Hospitality CEO Alexander Suski said: “The journey starts now. This opening night, with the incredible Paul Kalkbrenner, is just the tip of the iceberg. We can’t wait to welcome guests to this never-before-seen desert experience which encapsulates the very essence of Tomorrowland on a year-round basis.”

Event information

Price: Tickets start from AED300 (guests with accommodation bookings will have free access to the event)

Time: 6 pm – 1 am

Location: Dubai Heritage Vision – Exit 29 – Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, Dubailand, Dubai

To book tickets, please visit https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/85608/terra-solis-presents-paul-kalkbrenner-live-in-dubai

World’ cuisine of Tomorrowland, typical and delicious flavours will be served from all corners of the globe and are designed to be shared.

Guests can enjoy a wide selection of drinks and cocktails at the centrally located bar next to the pool and the Sala shisha lounge. They will also be able to experience the true Tomorrowland madness during a range of exclusive events which will be organised at Terra Solis.

Wake up from a night under the stars

Guests can start their day at Terra Solis Dubai in peace and enjoy an energising breakfast in a soothing atmosphere at their private patio or the poolside restaurant. Terra Solis is home to several unique glamping options, including 48 spacious, luxurious and beautifully decorated Polaris bell tents and 20 Perseid lodges, combining the ultimate comfort and style. There are also six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace. The pool lodges are the real eye-catchers, centrally located near the pool with scenic views over the entire destination, offering guests a truly unique experience.

For more information and bookings, please visit terrasolisdubai.com.



About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland, first held in 2005, is one of the largest and most iconic music festivals in the world, located in Belgium. Organized and owned by the original founders, the brothers Beers. It takes place every summer welcoming 400,000 People of Tomorrow from nearly every country in the world. Year after year, Tomorrowland sells out in minutes. Over the past 18 years, Tomorrowland has become a true global phenomenon that connects people from every corner of the world. Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand and media powerhouse thanks to its numerous activities such as the annual festival Tomorrowland Winter in Alpe d’Huez (France), the apparel & accessories label TML by Tomorrowland, One World Radio, Tomorrowland Foundation with Music and Arts Schools in Nepal and India, DJ and producer school the Tomorrowland Academy, record label Tomorrowland Music and Tomorrowland Fiction.

More info: tomorrowland.com

To book accommodation and to learn more about Terra Solis Dubai, visit https://terrasolisdubai.com/en/book-your-stay.

Nestled in the Arabian dunes and inspired by beautiful star constellations, Terra Solis Dubai will welcome guests to a unique oasis where people will be encouraged to live to the rhythm of the sun, dream in the desert, enjoy exquisite tastes, and celebrate life.

During the day, a super-sized pool takes centre stage, providing a vibrant yet relaxing setting accompanied by the finest music by carefully selected resident DJs. It features a host of cabanas and sun loungers, while the beachside restaurant provides laid-back Mediterranean vibes serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. In the evening, guests will enjoy the Tomorrowland-inspired nightlife, exclusive parties, and year-round glamping accommodation options.

Terra Solis Dubai is inspired by star constellations and will be home to three stunning accommodation styles named after stars, meteor showers and constellations, including 48 spacious and luxurious Polaris bell tents, 20 Perseid lodges and six exclusive Orion pool lodges. Each offers an experience focusing on comfort, luxury, and style.

The oriental-chic desert oasis is spread over 371,000 square meters and will provide guests with a leisure offering in one refreshing and energising destination. In addition to incredible music and events, guests can enjoy more holistic activities, including yoga.

From an F&B perspective, inspiration comes from the Tastes of the World cuisine of Tomorrowland and will feature a range of dishes from countries around the world, prepared with ingredients from passionately dedicated growers, farmers, and producers sourced according to market availability and accompanied by a wide selection of drinks and cocktails.

Terra Solis Dubai will also feature an eye-catching bar near the pool, the Sala shisha lounge, and a host of other F&B options.

Terra Solis Dubai will officially open on Saturday, 10 December, where guests can enjoy day visits and book to stay in the glamping accommodation. Located in Dubai Heritage Vision – 30 minutes from Dubai Airport (DXB), 25 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and 35 minutes from The Palm Jumeirah.