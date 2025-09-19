Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Celebrated World Manta Day 2025

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives hosted a series of manta ray–themed activities in celebration of World Manta Day. The events were aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting manta rays and highlighting the urgent need to address the threats these species face from international trade, overfishing, plastic pollution, and habitat destruction.

The resort organized painting workshops, giving guests the opportunity to express their imagination of manta rays and their underwater world, fostering a deeper connection with marine life through art. Using shimmering glitters to design their creations, guests brought to life the elegance and grace of these majestic creatures. On the beach, participants crafted mesmerizing manta ray designs, transforming the shoreline into a living canvas.

As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental education, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives released a special video showcasing manta rays’ feeding habits, defense strategies, and reproductive behaviors. This engaging educational resource emphasizes the importance of marine life preservation through scientific understanding and collective community action.

“Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives continues to offer experiences for guests to understand and advocate for collective responsibility in ocean conservation.”

— Citra Suriah, Marketing Director, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

For further information about Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives' sustainability initiatives

https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives