Brits are Flocking to Cyprus for a Vegas-Style Escape Without the 11- Hour Flight Time

Two years on from its grand opening, City of Dreams Mediterranean is emerging as a go-to destination for British luxury travellers. The resort is a grown-up playground; a magnet for those on luxury group holidays, celebrating big birthdays, or unforgettable pre-wedding getaways, with a polished, lifestyle-led vibe and a five-star finish.

The roulette wheels are spinning, the champagne is on ice and visitors may be duped into thinking they’ve strolled straight off the Vegas strip, but this is Limassol, Cyprus and Europe’s largest integrated resort. A destination that is fast becoming the go-to for style-conscious travellers craving the high life.

Located just a four-hour journey from the UK with regular flights from all major airports, City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol offers Las Vegas style glamour and gaming, with effortlessly polished five-star accommodation and year-round sunshine. And all without the jet lag.

The focal point at City of Dreams is the resort’s magnificent 7,500 square metre casino, providing thrills and unforgettable gaming experiences. And it’s not just the thrill of the game. Located in the casino, Centre Stage has live music and entertainment every evening as well as serving a huge range of premium drinks and crafted cocktails, plus tasty food to complement the vibrant ambience.

Luxury Weekends Away Without the Airport Marathon

From a high-end spa to designer shopping, City of Dreams Mediterranean redefines what a group celebration can look like.

The resort truly has something for everyone. Think an award-winning spa and health club with thermal circuits, indoor pool and signature treatments. Fine dining and elevated menus from globally acclaimed chefs at Amber Dragon, Anais and Prime Steakhouse.

Find Ibiza style sunset cabanas and premium cocktails, live DJs sets from the likes of James Hype and Steve Aoki and pool parties to rival Miami, Ibiza or anywhere in the world. For the full summer line-up visit: https://www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy/en/wet-glam-poolside-summer-series

There’s a designer boutique avenue for those in need of a little retail therapy, with stores such as Cartier, Hublot, Bang & Olufsen and KULT, with designer labels such as Gucci, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana all available to purchase. Plus, the island’s largest pool complex complete with WaveRider for the thrill seekers.

The Rise of Female-Led Casino Breaks

Far from the casino being a male-only domain, more women are choosing gaming holidays than ever before.

According to the UK Gambling Commission, 29% of women aged 18–44 have recently gamed in person, pointing to a growing female interest in destination casinos and group gaming experiences.

Women now make up around 36% of the UK gaming population. Luxury resorts like City of Dreams are catering directly to this audience with inclusive gaming, spa and leisure facilities and social environments.

This rise reflects a shift in how British women are choosing to spend celebratory weekends: not just cocktails and sun loungers, but stylish, experience-led travel with a hint of thrill.

A Vegas-Style Holiday, Minus the 11-Hour Flight

At City of Dreams the grand casino is the star of the show, a rival to any you might find in Vegas. Featuring all of the most popular table games, the open gaming floor is unrivalled in the region, with 100 table games, nine dedicated poker tables and 1,000 slot machines available 24/7. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the members-only Platinum Club offers a new level of distinctive service, with 18 private platinum member tables and six private poker tables in a luxury setting designed for high-end play.

“We’ve seen a real shift in what UK guests are looking for in their break away. They want luxury, entertainment and a strong sense of occasion,” said Grant Johnson, City of Dreams Mediterranean Senior Vice President, Property General Manager.

“Whether it’s a high-end pre-wedding getaway, a special birthday celebration or just an unforgettable weekend with friends, this is where it all comes together.

“Flying from London, Manchester, Bristol or Glasgow, City of Dreams Mediterranean is just four hours away from the UK. We’re proud to offer premium entertainment, lavish surroundings and sunshine all year round. With only a minor time difference from the UK, it’s the perfect destination for weekenders who want to make the most of every moment, or those who want to stretch out their stay for a more leisurely break.”

Rooms start from £467 For more information or to book direct, visit: www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy