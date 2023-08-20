Jet2holidays’ Resort Flight Check-in® service available in the Canaries for Summer 24

Jet2holidays has announced that its exclusive Resort Flight Check-in® service is available in the Canary Islands for Summer 24, just weeks after the market-leading service was extended into next summer in Cyprus too!

After receiving extremely positive feedback from customers and independent travel agents for extending the exclusive service in Cyprus for Summer 24, the Resort Flight Check-in® service from the UK’s largest tour operator is on offer in the Canary Islands next summer too.

The free, smart service can be accessed in over 130 hotels in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura for Summer 24, meaning customers heading to the Canary Islands next summer can book ahead and look forward to benefitting from using the free service from 15th May to 15th October 2024.

Customers can also make use of Resort Flight Check-in® in these hotels in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura this summer, with customer feedback proving to be overwhelming positive. This is in addition to the service being available in well over 50 hotels in Paphos and Larnaca for both Summer 23 and 24.

Resort Flight Check-in® is a free and exclusive service from Jet2holidays that makes going home a whole lot easier. Customers who choose a hotel offering the service will be able to check-in their bags at the hotel in the morning on their day of departure, leaving them to enjoy the last day of their holiday bag-free.

After dropping their bags off securely with Jet2holidays’ specialist Free Resort Flight Check-in® Team at their hotel, the bags are then safely transported to the airport by the team and stowed onto the aircraft.

This gives customers time to enjoy themselves at the hotel on the final day of their holiday without having to carry suitcases around. It also means customers are bag-free at the airport and can simply go straight through to security.

First launched in 2016, Jet2holidays’ Resort Flight Check-in® has enjoyed sky-high popularity with phenomenal levels of take up and satisfaction from customers. The package holiday specialist temporarily suspended the service due to the pandemic. It was then relaunched earlier this year for Summer 23, after being inundated with requests from customers and independent travel agents for the service to return.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Feedback from customers and independent travel agents tells us that our Resort Flight Check-in® is a much-loved service, so we are delighted to have it available in hotels across the Canaries and Cyprus for Summer 24. It means holidaymakers have plenty of opportunity to enjoy using Resort Flight Check-in® next summer and make going home a whole lot easier. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are always looking at ways to improve the overall holiday experience, and we have no doubt that this smart, secure service will be just as popular in Summer 24 as it is proving to be this summer.”