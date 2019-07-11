Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica to open in October

The new Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica will open its doors to guests and exclusive clientele on the October 14th.

The resort will be the second venture of Kempinski Hotels in this region and Dominica’s first-ever five-star resort.

“Bringing this project to fruition is another remarkable milestone for Kempinski Hotels,” said Michael Schoonewagen, general manager, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.

“We are especially proud of this property because it will give travellers the chance to experience Dominica like never before by bringing together the timeless opulence of Kempinski with the destination’s pristine, untouched landscape to create a transcendent experience where luxury meets nature.”

Nestled between Guadeloupe and Martinique, the beautiful, unspoiled island of Dominica is the Caribbean’s best-kept secret.

Secluded from mass tourism, the island attracts both eco-adventurers and those simply wishing to disconnect from everyday life.

Surrounded by Cabrits National Park, the resort’s unobtrusive design honours and preserves the natural beauty and ecosystem of this stunning, unexplored volcanic island.

The resort is committed to protecting the authenticity of this pristine paradise for future generations of travellers to come, while today offers an enriching guest experience that strikes a natural balance between land and sea.

Largely covered by wooded mountains and lush tropical rainforest, Dominica is known to have other Caribbean islands “green” with envy.

In fact, when it came to describing Dominica to Queen Isabella of Spain, Christopher Columbus was at a loss for words.

Now, more than 500 years later, the island’s dramatic peaks, ravines and adventure-filled terrain are still leaving visitors speechless.

All of the resort’s 151 guestrooms and suites are luxuriously appointed, from deluxe and superior rooms featuring mountain or ocean views to spacious suites and two-bedroom duplexes, and villas.

Inspired by the island’s natural beauty, each features a soothing palette of coastal colours, detailed wood accents and ample natural lighting, bringing the beauty of the outdoors in.

While worlds away, guests will find all of the modern conveniences of home right at their fingertips, from flat screen televisions and complimentary Wi-Fi service to in-room espresso machines and luxurious bath amenities.