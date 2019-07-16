Ryanair signs with Bartolini Air for new pilot training scheme

Ryanair has announced a major new training partnership with Polish-based international flight school, Bartolini Air.

The partnership is designed to ensure the low-cost carrier continues to attract highly trained professional pilots to support its continued growth across Europe.

This new 18 months intensive training programme gives trainee pilots a structured path to achieve their pilot licence and reach a standard where they are ready to join the Ryanair Boeing 737 type-rating programme.

Trainee pilots on the programme will be trained by Bartolini Air instructors using Ryanair procedures as they take their first steps towards becoming Ryanair pilots.

Over the next four years, more than 300 new pilots from across Europe will be recruited and trained by Bartolini Air in Lodz and Olsztyn-Mazury Airports.

Ryanair director of flight operations, Neal McMahon, said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce this training partnership with Bartolini Air, which has an impressive track record in training top-class pilots to the highest standards.

“This new training programme with Bartolini Air is Ryanair’s only mentored pilot programme in central and eastern Europe.”

Ryanair will offer training on the Boeing 737 Max, which is currently grounded following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The carrier currently has 12 pilot bases across the region and five bases in Poland.

Bartłomiej Walas, president of Bartolini Air, added: “Bartolini Air is one of the largest aviation training centres in central Europe.

“Bartolini Air is training these future Ryanair pilots at our training bases at Lodz and Olsztyn-Mazury Airports.

“We have trained over 1,500 pilots from 56 countries and many of them are already working at Ryanair.”

More Information

The online application for the programme is now open, with more information here.