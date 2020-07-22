Brunetti appointed managing director of Starhotels

Starhotels has appointed Francesco Brunetti to the role of managing director of the group.

Brunetti will work alongside president and chief executive, Elisabetta Fabri, in leading the private Italian hotel company.

Brunetti has gained extensive and long-standing experience in the hotel industry, covering complex and prominent managerial roles and achieving results that have established benchmarks in the industry.

Prior to joining Starhotels, he held numerous senior management positions international hotel chains including Hilton, ITT Sheraton, CIGA and Starwood, overseeing the merger of the latter with Marriott International.

Fabri commented on the appointment: “Francesco Brunetti shares with me not only a strong passion for hospitality but a strategic and operational vision focused on efficiency, quickness and effectiveness, which are necessary to be increasingly competitive in this market.

“I am delighted to welcome him to Starhotels, and confident that his arrival will bring dynamism and great professionalism, as well as a boost in the existing plans for business growth and portfolio development.”

Thanks to his experience and his passion for talent development, customer management and hotel facilities, Brunetti has become a point of reference for the hotel industry and for investors in the sector.

He added: “I am thrilled to be part of the most important Italian hotel group, a family business with an international footprint that boasts a diversified portfolio of hotels of absolute prestige.

“It is a rare example of an inter-generational and authentically Italian success story, with high growth potential.”