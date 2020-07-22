Emirates to relaunch Seychelles flights next week

Emirates has announced that it will resume passenger services to Seychelles from August 1st.

The move coincides with the reopening of the country to international tourists.

Operating flights to Seychelles five times a week with a Boeing 777-300ER, Emirates offers travellers convenient access to this popular Indian Ocean holiday destination.

In addition, Emirates will increase its services to the Maldives from the current five a week, to six times a week from August 4th to meet customer demand.